For the first time, Indian cinema at Moscow Film Fest

NEW YORK : Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder on Tuesday mourned grunge icon Chris Cornell as someone like a brother to him, breaking a nearly three-week silence that had irked the late singer’s family, reports BSS.

The death of Cornell, who had been an early mentor to Vedder, left Pearl Jam as the last surviving titans of the grunge rock scene that burst out of Seattle in the early 1990s. Vedder, in an on-stage speech during a show in London, said he had been reflecting on Cornell’s death and “these things take time.”

“You know, he wasn’t just a friend. He was someone I looked up to like my older brother,” Vedder said in remarks quoted by several spectators on a Pearl Jam fan forum.

Vedder said he had lain awake two days after Cornell’s death in a waterfront cabin, “a place he would have loved,” and memories came back. “I’m still thinking about those memories, and I will live with those memories in my heart and I will love him forever,” Vedder said.

Cornell, 52, was found hanging in his hotel room in Detroit early on May 18 after a show with his main band Soundgarden. The medical examiner called the death a suicide.

Cornell's wife disputed the finding, saying the singer — who had recovered a decade earlier from longtime drug and alcohol problems — had shown no suicidal inclinations and that his judgment may have been impaired by an anti-anxiety prescription drug.