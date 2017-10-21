Imperative : Paying attention to accreted lands

A high profile seminar organized jointly by a British research organization and Bangladesh’s Ministry of the Environment was held in Dhaka couple of years ago. It was attended by foreign researchers and scientists. Prediction was made from it that some 11 per cent of Bangladesh could be lost to the sea by 2050 from earth warming and the consequent sea level rise.

But global climate change is still an uncertain phenomenon. Scientists themselves are divided on the issue. At any rate, there is a consensus scientific opinion worldwide that there is nothing very accurately predictable or ascertainable about climate change and no conclusion can be drawn with absolute certainty. Scientists are only making some hard guesses based on presently available information or statistics that may alter in the near future. For example, they are only making guesses about glacier meltdown and sea level rise. They can have no exact estimation of the extent of that rise because there is now no exact assessment of the rate of glacier meltdown or the melting of the polar caps. None can, therefore, predict accurately the future rate of the sea level rise from such ice melting. The same may be only some centimeters by the middle of the present century and in that case Bangladesh would not be so much affected by sea level rise.

Besides, the concern that was created about earth warming in the eighties led to significant steps taken by the most greenhouse gases emitting country in the nineties and beyond to try and reverse the process. Except USA the major industrialized countries – the main emitting countries-are likely to adhere adhering guidelinesagreed under the last held Paris Climate Conference to reduce the level of emission of such gases down to their levels in the seventies.

Therefore, the outlook in the near future is less and less emission of greenhouse gases and the same would be beneficially impacting on the environment and making it unlikely that sea level could rise by several metres to inundate coastal regions including much of Bangladesh.

Regularly received satellite imageries and other tangible supporting evidences suggest that instead of losing land to the sea, Bangladesh is rather about to receive the gift of a huge land mass from its adjoining sea. The size of this land mass, eventually, could be as big as the present size of Bangladesh or even bigger. But it will depend considerably on what the Bangladeshis themselves do– like the people of Holland did –for lands to rise from the sea and for the same to be joined to the mainland.

Unfortunately, nothing has been noted so far in the country’s annual development plans (ADPs) to the effect that the government is paying attention to this issue. No allocations have been made over the years to build dams and other structures to put a pace on the process of accretion of coastal lands. This attitude, undoubtedly, is a serious neglect of the vital national interest.

Successive governments should have done all in their powers to help the land accretion process which holds out so much promise for this land hungry country. Not only doing everything–locally– to aid the process of land accretion and consolidation, the governments should have been proactive in seeking foreign assistance to realise the same objective.

Already, substantial territories have surfaced in the coastal areas of Bangladesh. Some of these places have completely surfaced and have human habitations on them while others remain submerged during tides to emerge with the ebbing of the tide. The latter types of accreted lands are likely to gain in elevation to be permanently joined to the mainland. Indeed, much of present day Bangladesh including the districts of Faridpur, Barisal, Noakhali, Patuakhali, etc., were formed in this manner over time.

Lands have already emerged from the sea in the coastal areas and more lands from the sea will hopefully rise in the future. But the natural process is a long one. It can be hastened and the technology for it is not so prohibitive or complex either. For Bangladesh, it involves only quickening the process of accretion by establishing structures like cross dams to speed up the rate of deposition of silt in areas that have accreted or nearly accreted.

The country is likely to get a generous response from the international community in matters of fund availability and technical supports if it can show that it is really keen to accrete more lands and has put the endeavour under a systematic policy framework. Holland is one country which has the most experience in getting lands out of the sea. It had a situation worse than Bangladesh in the sense that much of it was so low lying and below the sea level that even high tides and storms in the sea led to its severe flooding and continuing inundation. Today, the Dutch have not only solved these problems through sophisticated engineering works, they have permanently reclaimed vast stretches of lands from the sea and are keeping them dry for various uses within secure barriers or sea walls. Bangladesh may not have to embark on projects on the same scale as were carried out in Holland because of its relatively better elevation. It can use its huge reservoir of cheap manpower to build simpler projects to get the same kind of results as were achieved in Holland. But for this purpose it needs to engage in a time-bound and result oriented framework of assistance and consultation with that country. Besides, the government of Bangladesh ought to also appeal to the international community to provide funds to it for the purpose. The developed countriesare the main contributors to the greenhouse syndrome which could affect Bangladesh. Therefore, it would be only conscionable for these countries to help out Bangladesh in projects designed to secure its coastal areas and for their enlargement. Even if external aid is not forthcoming, the government can proceed with dams and other structures where these will yield almost immediate benefits in the form of lands rising from the sea on a sustainable basis. The taking up of such projects and their successful execution are quite possible for Bangladesh by mobilising its own resources and applying its own expertise.

One may say that the cyclone hazards can be serious in the coastal areas. But these hazards are not as these used to be in the past. Few people have died from these cyclones in recent years and much less resources were destroyed from cyclones .