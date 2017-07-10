Met office forecasts heavy rainfall in parts of country

DHAKA, – Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in 24 hours as of 10 am tomorrow due to fairly active monsoon over the country, reports BSS.

“Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall, landslide may occur at places in the hilly regions of Sylhet division,” Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) release said today.

It also said Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary southerly and south-easterly, gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kilometers per hour (kph) is likely to occur in the regions of Rangpur, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogra, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jessore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barisal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Comilla, Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet wherein riverports shall hoist cautionary signal number one.

Besides, Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet divisions and at many places in Chittagong division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places in the country.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country. Rainfall activity is likely to continue for next 24 hours.

Country’s highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 34.4 degree Celsius at Jessore in Khulna division and minimum temperature 25 degree Celsius at Hatiya in Chittagong division. The highest rainfall was recorded 110 millimeter at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6.50pm today and rises at 5.19am tomorrow in the capital city of Dhaka.