Shahjadpur municipality mayor Miru, councillor suspended

DHAKA : Sirajganj Shahjadpur municipality mayor Halimul Haque Miru, an accused in journalist Shimul murder case, and counsillor Abdur Razzak have been suspended on Monday, reports UNB.

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives issued separate circulars in this regard as a court accepted chargesheet against them in journalist Shimul murder case, said Zakir Hossain, public relations officer of the ministry.

Shimul, Shahjadpur upazila correspondent of vernacular daily the Dainik Samakal, sustained bullet injuries during a clash between activists of two associate bodies of Awami League in Shahjadpur of Siraganj on February 2. He later died on the way to Dhaka on February 3.

On May 2 last, police pressed charges against 38 people, including Miru and Abdur Razzak, in the murder case.