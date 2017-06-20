Charges pressed against nine M’singh war crimes suspects

MYMENSINGH : The prosecution on Monday submitted formal charges against nine war crimes accused of Muktagachha and Sadar upazilas of the district, reports UNB.

Prosecutor Abul Kalam submitted the charges bringing eight specific allegations against them in the cases for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

A two-member International Crimes Tribunal(ICT) bench led by Justice Shahinur Islam fixed July 10 to decide whether it would take the charges into cognisance , said Abul Kalam.

Of the nine accused, six-Abdus Salam Munshi, 75, Suruj Ali Fakir, 62, Joyen Uddin Faruki, 60, Abdur Rahim Master, 67, Jalal Uddin, 59, and Rustam Ali, 70 — are now in jail while the rest-Shamsher Fakir, 66, Fazlul Haque, and Shamsul Haque, 70– remained absconding. Eight allegations, including killing, mass killing, rape, torture, abduction and arson, were brought against the accused.

Following the allegations, the prosecution carried out an investigation that started on May 17, 2016 and ended on March 29 last.

The prosecution claimed to have found evidences of killing 101 people, torching 110-112 houses, raping a woman and torturing 12-13 people in the two upazilas during the liberation war in 1971.

A total of 55 people were made witnesses in the case, said prosecutor Abul Kalam.