Bidi laborers to start incessant hunger strike

The leaders of Bidi Laborer Federation said, bidi laborers may start incessant hunger strike if the proposed tax is not withdrawn from FY budget of 2017-18. They announced this from a press conference held at National Press Club on Monday, says a press release.

In the press conference leaders including acting president of the Federation Amin Uddin Bsc, joint secretary Abdur Rahman and social welfare secretary Pronop Debnath addressed.

Opposing the excessive tax on bidi industry the leaders said, it will ruin the industry creating thousand of laborers unemployed.

The speakers in the conference also said, Finance Minister wants to broaden the market for cigarettes and formulate the blueprint of destruction for bidi industry. They sought immediate intervention of Prime Minister in this connection.