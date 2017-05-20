No EVM, reiterates BNP

DHAKA : BNP senior leader Moudud Ahmed on Saturday alleged that the government is planning to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general election to deprive people of their voting rights, reports UNB.

Speaking at a discussion meeting, he also said BNP is deadly against the use of EVMs in any election.

“It’s a plot to use EVMs. We’ve seen people in France and other developed countries cast their votes through ballot papers. But our government here is thinking of introducing EVMs as it’s a trick to deprive people of their right to franchise,” the BNP leader said.

Moudud, a BNP standing committee member, said BNP does not want any election to be held with EVMs. “The election will have to be held with ballot papers and transparent ballot boxes. He said their party will join the next general election if it is overseen by a non-party and neutral government. The BNP leader also warmed the government that the country’s people will in no way allow it to hold a lopsided election again.

Association of University Teachers arranged the discussion at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU), marking BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s 36th death anniversary.

Moudud came down hard on the government for conducting a police raid on their chairperson’s Gulshan office, saying it is bad politics. “It’s narrow-minded politics. We want to get rid of such politics of vengeance.”