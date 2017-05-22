BNP getting ready for Wednesday’s Suhrawardy Udyan rally

DHAKA : BNP is preparing for holding a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the city on Wednesday protesting the police raid on its Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office, reports UNB.

Talking to UNB on Monday, party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said they have already sought permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Public Works department for holding the rally.

“We want to register our protest against the raid on our chairperson by holding the rally,” Rizvi added.

On Saturday, police raided BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s office following a search warrant issued by a court to find out whether there is any ‘anti-state document’ in it. The drive that began at 7:30am ended around 9:30am with no recovery of any anti-state document.

Earlier, BNP leaders and activists staged demonstrations across the country on Sunday protesting the raid.

In the wake of the police raid on her office, Khaleda Zia sat in an emergency meeting with her party’s standing committee on Sunday night.