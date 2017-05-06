6 to die for killing city AL leader, his driver

DHAKA : A court here on Tuesday sentenced six people to death and two others to life term imprisonment for killing an Awami League leader and his driver in 2011, reports UNB.

The condemned convicts are-Raihan Khokon, Mohammad Hira, Zakir Hossain, Javed Prince, Jummon and Arif Hossain. Of them, Raihan and Amir were tried in absentia.

The lifers are-Shariful Islam and Kala Amir. Shariful secured bail from the court and since then he remained absconding.

According to the prosecution, senior vice-president of AL Kadamtoli thana unit Mohammad Ullah, also a freedom fighter and his driver Harunur Rashid were stabbed to death by some miscreants over previous enmity in the city’s Juraine area on February 23, 2011.

A case was filed with Kadamtoli Police Station.

Police submitted a chargesheet against 12 people on October 31, 2011.

After examining the records and witnesses, Dhaka 4th Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Jahedul Kabir handed down the verdict acquitting four other accused as allegations brought against them were not proved.