28 female Jamaat activists sent to jail

Dhaka : A court here on Wednesday sent 28 female activists of Jamaat-e-Islami to jail rejecting their bail petitions in a case filed under the Special Powers Act, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Subrata Shikdar passed the order after rejecting their bail petitions filed by their counsels.

Earlier, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Mohammadpur Police Station Md Shariful Islam, also investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court on completion of their one-day remand in the case.

On February 6, a court here placed the 28 female Jamaat activists on a one-day remand when they were produced before the court on completion of their two-day remand.

Tipped off, a team of Mohammadur Police Station cordoned off a house on Tajmahal road in Mohammadpur on February 2 and arrested the Jamaat activists.

Various types of documents, including leaflets and religious books, were also recovered from their possession. Later, a case was filed against them under the Special Powers Act.