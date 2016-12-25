Aamir Khan film continues its excellent run

Nitesh Tiwari’s sports drama film ‘Dangal,’ which stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles, has received a stupendous response at the box-office, reports the Times of India . On Day 2, the film registered collections of Rs 34.82 crore, taking the two-day total to over Rs 64 crore. The jump in collections from the first day is almost 16 percent; ‘Dangal’ had earned Rs 29.78 crore on Friday. he two-day earning of ‘Dangal’ is Rs 10 crore less than that of Salman Khan- starrer ‘Sultan’ but that is primarily because ‘Sultan’ was released on a holiday and ‘Dangal’ is yet to benefit from the Christmas holiday.

One can expect ‘Dangal’ to touch the Rs 100-crore mark in the first weekend itself, but for that the film needs to fetch Rs 36 crore on Sunday.