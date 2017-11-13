Villains of history still active: Obaidul Quader

DHAKA : Awami League General Secretary and Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said the villains of history are still active, reports BSS.

“We have to keep in mind that 1975, 2004 and 2017 are not the same. But we have to be on guard about their (villains) conspiracy,” he said.

Quader came up with the observations while talking to newsmen after placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at historic 32 Dhanmondi Road this morning marking Jail Killing Day.

“Bangladesh Awami League is now more alert than ever. We are always ready to tackle any kinds of conspiracy,” he added.

Killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman stormed into Dhaka Central Jail in the early hours of November 3, 1975 and killed four national leaders – Tajuddin Ahmed, Syed Nazrul Islam, Captain Monsur Ali and AHM Kamruzzaman.