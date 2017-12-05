DUJA gets new committee

TBT Report: Dhaka University Journalist Association (DUJA) has got new executive body today with Bangla daily Porothm Alo DU correspondent ARM Asifur Rahman and the daily Jugantor correspondent Mahmudul Hasan Nayon as presdient and general secretary respectively.

The Duja election for a year term was held at its office in Teachers-Students’ Centre of the university today.

The other office bearers are vice-president Mir Arshadul Haque of the

Independent, joint-secretary Abdul Hakim Abir of the Dainik Destiny,

treasurer Abdul Karim of the Daily Observer, office secretary Rayhanul Islam

Abir of the New Nation and executive members Monir Hossain of Manobzamin,

Dipok Chandro Ray of Bhorer Kagoj and Mahdi Al Muhtasim Nibir of the Asian

Age.