Zonta conf begins with call to end all discrimination against women

DHAKA : Speakers at the 14th Biennial Zonta District 25 Conference in the city stressed the need for ending all forms of discrimination or injustice against women, reports UNB.

“Despite many success stories, we cannot ignore the fact that women still face several constraints in society and we are yet to be free from violence against women,” said State Minster for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam while addressing the inaugural session of the conference on Friday night.

The 3-day regional conference of Zonta District 25, an organisation comprising of Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka and working on women empowerment, is being held at Westin hotel in the city.

The State Minister said empowering women is a catalyst to country’s economic growth and success. “Without empowering the half of the total population, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development will be hard to achieve,” he said.

He termed the theme of this year’s Zonta conference ‘Dare to Dream’ very pertinent to the current socio-economic context of Bangladesh.

He said the women of the country are now shining in every sector breaking all the stereotypes and proudly uplifting the image of Bangladesh in international arena.

He said the government is providing skills development training like sewing, beautification, mobile phone servicing, nursery, kitchen gardening, basic computer and IT trainings to facilitate self-employment of women. “We aim to ensure 40 percent participation of women in every sector by 2021 and 50 percent by 2030.”

Zonta District 25 Governor Fahmida Karim said Zonta is working worldwide to empower women through service and advocacy. Zonta is a leading advocate for the women and girls to end all kinds of violence and discriminations against them, she added.

Zonta District Foundation Ambassador Dilruba Ahmed said Zonta has already donated US$ 15.5 million to 37 countries benefiting women and girls from 1923 to 2016.

Zonta District 25 honored Shamsul Bari and Indira Sepkota with the life time achievement award for their efforts to make the women empowered.

Zonta member Nilufar Zafarullah MP, ZI Membership Committee Chair Winnie Teoh, Sri Lanka District 25 Governor Shahnaz Nathani, Zonta International Representative & Board Liaison and Director Hsin-Hsin Yang and Zonta member Gallery Cosmos Managing Director Tehmina Enayet were, among others, present.