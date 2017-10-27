Zia ‘reestablished’ multiparty democracy, reiterates CEC

DHAKA : Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Thursday defended his remark that Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP, reestablished multiparty democracy in the country, reports UNB.

He claimed that he made the remark based on facts and he did not do it to make anyone happy.

Nurul Huda made the claim at a post-dialogue press conference at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city. The Election Commission’s three-month dialogue with different stakeholders concluded on Tuesday last.

“Yes, I still own it. I made the remark based on facts. He reestablished the multiparty democracy,” the CEC said replying to a question if he still owns his remark that Ziaur Rahman restored the multiparty democracy in the country.

He made the remark at the EC’s dialogue with BNP October 15 last.

“When Ziaur Rahman, also a former President of the country, formed the new political party on September 30, 1977, there was no democracy in the country. There is no existence of democracy from 1975 to 1977. But there had been democracy before it,” Nurul Huda added.

Explaining his remarks, Huda said reestablishment means restoration of anything what existed earlier. “What I uttered was reestablishment, not establishment that means the multiparty democracy prevailed in the past and the multiparty democracy came back. And the multiparty election was held on the basis of it and all the parties, including Awami League participated in the election in 1978, and many parties took part in the parliamentary elections in 1979 and many parties joined Parliament.”

He said Awami League leaders did not raise any question over the remark in the dialogue held between the EC and the ruling party on October 18 last.

“They didn’t raise any question to me over it on that day. They didn’t seek any explanation. They perhaps understood my stance hearing my speech,” the CEC said when his attention was drawn to AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader’s post-dialogue comment.