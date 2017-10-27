Zia Orphanage Trust case: Order on Khaleda’s plea on Oct 30

DHAKA : The Appellate Division of Supreme Court on Thursday set October 30 to deliver its order on a petition filed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia seeking stay on the trial proceedings and recording testimonies of the witnesses in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case, reports UNB.

A four-member bench led by acting Chief Justice Abdul Wahhab Miah fixed the date after hearing on the petition. A J Mohammad Ali stood for Khaleda Zia while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan for the Anti-Corruption Commission. Earlier of October 22, the HC disposed with observation an appeal filed by Khaleda Zia seeking its directive for recording deposition of nine witnesses of state. Besides, the HC rejected an appeal filed for re-examining two witnesses of the case. Later, on October 24, Khaleda filed petition with the Supreme Court against the HC order.