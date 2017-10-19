World MPs condemn “ethnic cleansing” of Rohingyas in Myanmar

DHAKA : The global parliamentary community yesterday condemned the “ethnic cleansing” of Myanmar’s minority Rohingyas seeking concerted steps of parliaments across the world against the atrocities as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) adopted a resolution in its 137th Assembly in Russia, reports BSS.

“This resolution urges the global parliamentary community to take concrete steps to put an end to the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya from Rakhine state, and to end further human rights violations,” IPU’s incumbent president Saber Chowdhury of Bangladesh announced at the assembly in Russia’s St Petersburg city. “We cannot remain on the sidelines as one million people flee violence and persecution.

This crisis is a major threat to regional peace and security,” the resolution said. The lawmakers representing different countries accused Myanmar of “blatant violations of human rights” asked authorities there to end immediately the “violence and forced displacement” of its minority Rohingya community.

Assembly President Valentina Matvienko of Russia supplemented Chowdhury saying the resolution on the emergency item at this year’s Assembly was adopted by an overwhelming majority of the world’s parliamentarians, reflecting the concern of the entire global community over the situation.

“I believe that this signal will be heard by the authorities and by parliamentarians in Myanmar, and that it will enable them to take effective steps to normalise the situation and avoid a large-scale humanitarian disaster,” he said. The resolution came two days after the IPU included as the top “emergency item” the Rohingya issue as proposed by Bangladesh for discussion in the assembly. The Bangladesh proposal received 1027 votes while another proposal brought by Myanmar itself for discussing rights situation in its Rakhine state, visibly in an effort to negate the global condemnation about the atrocities there, with only 47 votes.

The IPU resolution strongly recommended the creation of temporary safe zones inside Myanmar under UN supervision to protect all civilians irrespective of religion and ethnicity.

IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong called the Rakhine situation “unacceptable” and “it is vital that parliamentarians from around the world stand together to condemn this atrocity”.

Global rights watchdog Amnesty International, meanwhile, revealed yesterday a report on atrocities in Myanmar accusing the country of committing “crimes against humanity” by killing hundreds of men, women and children under a systematic campaign to expel the entire ethnic Muslim community.

It said under an “orchestrated campaign”, Myanmar’s security forces brutally meted out revenge on the entire Rohingya population of northern Rakhine State, in an apparent attempt to “permanently drive them out of the country”.