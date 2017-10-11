World Mental Health Day being observed

Dhaka – The World Mental Health Day is being observed in the country as elsewhere across the globe on Monday, aiming to raise awareness about the mental health issues and mobilising efforts in support of mental health, reports UNB.

This year’s theme of Mental Health Day is ‘Mental Health in the Workplace’.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

Different organisations and professional bodies have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day.

Clinical Psychology department of Dhaka University, Nasirullah Psychotherapy Unit, Bangladesh Clinical Psychology society and Ministry for Women and Children Affairs are jointly arranging three workshops at business studies conference room at Dhaka University.

The theme of the workshops are – “Way of being happy and healthy mentally”, “Controlling mental pressure in workplaces” and “Clinical Neurophysiology in mental health”.

A recent World Health Organisation (WHO)-led study estimates that depression and anxiety disorders cost the global economy US$ 1 trillion each year in lost productivity.

Globally, more than 300 million people suffer from depression, the leading cause of disability.

Besides, more than 260 million are living with anxiety disorders and many of them live with both.