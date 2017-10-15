World community urged for resolving Rohingya crisis

DHAKA – Deputy Speaker Mohammad Fazley Rabbi Mia has urged the world community to play a united role in repatriation of several lakhs Rohingya people, who had been fled to Bangladesh since August 25, this year, to their home country Myanmar unconditionally and with full respect of their rights to citizenship, reports BSS.

The Deputy Speaker made this call while presenting an emergency proposal on this issue in a meeting of four-day long 137th Inter-parliamentary Union conference of the Asia-Pacific group at Saint Peters Burg in Russia on Saturday.

Describing the Muslim killing in Myanmar as a planned bloodshed, the Deputy Speaker said, “If the world community sees the plight of those Rohingya people who have taken shelter in Bangladesh would be known how the genocide was carried out in Myanmar.”

“Rape, torching, repression including killing of women and children whatever the Myanmar authority is doing is not only hurt the world humanity but the incident also an extreme violation of humanity and a planned ethnic cleansing, “Rabbi added.

He, however, laid importance on the five-point proposal presented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the United Nations and full implementation of the Kofi Anan office report.

Chief Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad ASM Feroz, MP, Whip Atiqur Rahman Atique, MP, Abul Kalam Azad, MP, Nur-e Alam Chowdhury, MP, ABM Fazley Karim Chowdhury, MP, Quazi Feroz Rashid, MP, Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, Pankaj Nath, MP, and M Mamunur Rahshid, MP, among others, attended the conference.

At the Parliamentary Union meeting of the OIC countries, the Deputy Speaker also urged the world leaders particularly the Muslim countries in the world to come forward for resolving the Rohingya crisis, saying accept this issue as one and only issue to stop the Rohingya Muslims genocide in Myanmar.