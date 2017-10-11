Woman killed in Faridpur AL factional clash

Faridpur – A woman was killed and 20 people were injured in a clash between two groups of Awami League in Gobindapur area of Saltha Upazila on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased is Jahura Begum, 60, wife of Mannan Matubbar of Gobindapur village.

The injured were admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Locals said the supporters of Awami League leaders Delwar Mollah and Sher Ali attacked each other with local weapons around 11am over previous enmity.

The clash continued till the afternoon intermittently.

Officer-in-charge of Saltha Police Station Fayekuzzaman said they fired 10 rounds of rubber bullets to control the situation.

Additional policemen were deployed in the area to fend off further trouble, he added.