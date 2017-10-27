Woman held with 2,290 Yaba tablets in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a woman with 2,290 pieces of banned Yaba tablets last night, RAB sources said yesterday, reports BSS.

The arrested woman was identified as Shalma Begum, 32, wife of Abul Kalam Azad of Majhgram village under Bagmara upazila in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in Majhgram area and arrested the women with the contraband item after searching her house around 4:30am.

Another RAB team arrested two other drug traders with 1010 bottles of Phensidyl syrup after conducting raid in a Dhaka bound truck in Kasiadanga area under Rajpara Police Station in the city early hours yesterday.

The arrested persons were identified as Tariqul Islam, 24, and Faruque Hossain, 21. Two separate cases were filed with the police stations concerned.

The arrested persons along with the seized Yaba tablets and other drugs were handed over to the police.