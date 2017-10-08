Wife of Bagha panel mayor’s son found dead

RAJSHAHI : The 2nd wife of Bagha municipality panel mayor’s son has been found dead at their residence in Bagha municipality area, reports UNB. Police recovered the body of Jeba Khatun, wife of Shamim Ahmed, on Friday afternoon.

Officer-in-charge of Bagha Police Station Ali Mahmud said Shamim, son of Bagha municipality panel mayor Abdul Kuddus Sarker, told the neighbours that he found his wife hanging from a ceiling fan around 3pm after returning home, lowered the body and informed them. On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for autopsy on Saturday morning, he said. Shamim’s uncle Mahidul Islam said only Jeba was staying at the house during the incident. His elder brother Kuddus, also president of Bagha municipality unit Awami League, along with his wife left for India on Thursday.