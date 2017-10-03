“We’ve proved, we can”: PM

WASHINGTON, – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina beamed with exaltation and cheer at the first installation of a span on the country’s biggest infrastructure Padma Bridge project, reports BSS.

“Yes, we’ve proved, we can … I’m very happy,” she said while exchanging views with leaders of Awami League and its front organizations representing different state-chapters of the United States at Ritz Carlton Hotel on Sunday evening.

“We, the Bengalee nation fought and liberated the country … we can do whatever we want as we have honest will and determination,” the premier said in an emotion-charged voice.

After the meeting, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

He said defying doctors’ advice for complete rest after her gallbladder surgery, the premier met with her party leaders who were desperate to have a glimpse of their beloved leader.

Sheikh Hasina recalled her government’s decision to finance the mega project from its own fund in the wake of hostilities and conspiracies from different powerful quarters including the World Bank that withdrew its loans from the bridge on false and fictitious charge of corruption.

“It was a big challenge, a big decision of Bangladesh (to finance the project from its own fund) as it is linked with the image of the country,” she said.

“We’ve set up a glaring example in the world by constructing this huge bridge in such a big river with strong current,” she said

Referring to her objective of politics, Sheikh Hasina said: “We do politics for the people, we do work for the people … and we’ve proved we can.”

She congratulated the Bangladesh people both at home and abroad for extending their unalloyed support to help complete the dream project that would connect the southern region of the country with the capital.

Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the biggest project in the country’s physical infrastructure sector, has become visible with installation of its first span at the Janjira point in Shariatpur on Saturday.

The 3,200-tonne first span was installed between pier-37 and pier-38 of the mega bridge project in the morning on that day.