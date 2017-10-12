WB ready to support govt to tackle Rohingya issues

Dhaka – The World Bank has said it is ready to move with a programme of support for the government, host communities and Rohingyas to cope with their huge entry into Bangladesh, reports UNB/AP.

“We appreciate that Bangladesh is supporting the Rohingya people as it works diligently to reduce poverty and increase prosperity,” said Annette Dixon, Vice President at the World Bank for the South Asia Region, during his meeting with Finance Minister AMA Muhith on Wednesday.

The World Bank Vice President also said, “While we hope the refugees can safely return home soon, it’s important that the international community support them and the host communities in the near term with basic services. We’ll do everything we can to provide that support.”

The World Bank said while Bangladesh has kept its door open to the refugee influx, its ability to provide for them has been stretched, as the country struggles with its own poverty challenges.

The value of the World Bank investment has yet to be decided but the programme of support could include expanding access to health, education, water, sanitation, and roads.

Finance Minister AMA Muhith said the situation has affected Bangladesh greatly and is still evolving with new refugees arriving every day.

“We’re especially thankful for the strength and generosity of the Bangladeshi people. However, the scale of the needs requires a global humanitarian and development response, and we look forward to the World Bank’s support,” he said.

The government of Bangladesh can tap into a new and innovative World Bank financing instrument, the special window for refugees of the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the poorest.