Wall collapse kills 3 in 2 dists

DHAKA : Three people, including a child, were killed and three others injured in separate incidents of wall collapse triggered by torrential rains in Kushitia and Gazipur districts on Saturday, reports UNB.

In Gazipur, a woman and a minor boy were killed in separate incidents of wall collapses in Pubail area in the city and Kainjanul area of Sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as Selina Akhter, a garment worker, wife of later Erajul Haque of Uttar Gaon village of Thakurgaon district, and Jahid, 2, son of Sumon Miah of Chadalchar area in Bajitpur upazila of Kishoreganj district.

Hossain Ara Siddiq Juli, councilor of 40 no ward (reserved seat) of the city, said that Jahid came to visit his grandmother house’s in Basugaon area of Pubail with his mother few days ago.

A portion of a wall of a house adjoining to his grandmother’s house collapsed on a room around 3am where Jahid along with his mother were sleeping, leaving Jahid dead on the spot and his mother and aunt injured, he said.

Besides, garment worker Selina Akhter, who used to live in a rented house at Kainjanul village, was killed as a wall of an adjoining house collapsed on her house, said Shah Alam, member of 7 no ward in Bhawal Mirzapur union.

A man was also injured in the incident.

In Kushita, Rupchand, 52 was killed as a portion of a mud-wall of his house fell on him at Chithalia Mallikpara in Mirpur upazila early in the morning, said Gias Uddin, chairman of Chithalia union.