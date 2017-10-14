Voter registration begins in city

DHAKA : The Election Commission (EC) started updating the voter list in Dhaka city yesterday and the registration would continue till November 5.

“. . . Those who will be 18 years old on January 1, 2018, will be included in the updated voter list during this period (Oct 14-Nov 5),” SM Asaduzzaman, director (public relations) of the EC Secretariat, told BSS.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda visited the voter registration activities at Siddheswari Girls’ School on Bailey Road here this morning.

On July 25, the Commission started the door-to-door data collection drive across the country and the particulars of about two lakh eligible voters were collected.