US praises Bangladesh’s ‘human approach’ for Rohingya

TBT NEWS:

The United State of America (USA) has highly appreciated Bangladesh’s ‘humane approach’ in providing temporary shelter and emergency humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas, the Myanmar nationals fleeing the violence in the Rakhine State.

The Washington DC made the appreciation in the sixth round of annual security dialogue between Bangladesh and the USA held at the US Department of State on Tuesday in the US capital, according to an official statement released here today.

Director General (Americas) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abida Islam led the Bangladesh delegation while acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Bureau of Political Military Affairs of the United States Department of State Mike Miller led the US delegation.

The issue of more than half a million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to Bangladesh since 25th August 2017 featured prominently in the dialogue, the statement said, adding that the safe and sustainable return of these people to Myanmar was emphasized in the day-long meeting.

Bangladesh side expressed its deep appreciation for the US’s support to Bangladesh in handling this unprecedented humanitarian crisis, the statement said.

The dialogue was held in a cordial and friendly environment and covered a wide range of security cooperation issues related to defense, peace keeping, counterterrorism and civilian security including regional issues.

The US side recognized Bangladesh’s role as a trailblazer in peacekeeping and commended Bangladesh’s pioneering role in contributing the very first women-only contingent of UN peacekeepers to Haiti, according to the statement.

Counterterrorism and countering violent extremism being the principal component of Bangladesh-USA civilian security cooperation was discussed in the dialogue at a great length.

Both sides expressed their willingness to continue with their cooperation and share expertise in fighting this menace in any form or manifestation.

The seventh round of Bangladesh-US Security Dialogue will be held in Dhaka in 2018 at a mutually convenient date.