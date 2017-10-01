UN humanitarian chief, UNICEF executive director due tomorrow

TBT NEWS:

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock and UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake arrive here tomorrow on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.

“The purpose of the joint mission is to see, first-hand, the devastating humanitarian situation of the Rohingya people,” a UNICEF press release said here today.

During the visit, they will go to Cox’s Bazar on October 2 to see the condition of the Rohingya people who were displaced from their homeland Myanmar.

Lowcock and Lake will brief the media on the latest updates on the Rohingya crisis, response and funding needs at the Ocean Paradise Hotel in Cox’s Bazar town at 2 pm on October 3, the release said.

Since late August, it said, more than 500,000 Rohingya people, among them 60 per cent children, have arrived in Cox’s Bazar alone, marking the largest Rohingya influx in the region in decades.

In Bangladesh, the total number of Rohingya people is now estimated to be well over 700,000 people, the release said.

“The scale of the emergency has far surpassed initial projections,” it added.

The release further said the initial response plan, launched on September 7, sought US$77 million to assist 300,000 people.

“As of September 39, the plan has received $36.4 million, or 47 per cent, of the funding requirements for the coordinated response,” it said, adding the humanitarian partners are now revising the initial plan to account for the massive additional needs.