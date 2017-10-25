Two Ctg mega projects construction worth TK 5,525-cr begins Nov

CHITTAGONG – The construction of the two mega projects “Elevated Expressway in the city and Embankment-Cum-Marine Drive on the bank of the river Karnaphuli with an expenditure of around TK 5,525 crore is expected to begin in November, reports BSS.

Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Abdus Salam told BSS “We hope to start the construction of the two mega projects simultaneously in November.”

CDA is embarking upon the four-lane 16 km long elevated express way from city’s Lalkhan bazaar to Chittagong Sha Amanat International Airport (CSAIAP) at a cost of TK 3,250 crore, he said, adding the expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport.

The project was approved at an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting held on July last. The proposed expressway, second largest after Dhaka, will also be connected to the existing 6.8-kilometre flyover from city’s Muradpur Gate-2 to Lalkhan Bazar.

Project Director Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman told BSS that all tender procedures and appointment of consulting firms have been completed while the duration of construction for the elevated express way has been targeted from July 2017 to 2020.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced to construct an elevated expressway from Chittagong airport to Karnaphuli 3rd Bridge while opening the Bahaddarhat Flyover to traffic on October 12 in 2013, he added.

Meanwhile, CDA is also going to begin the construction of nearly 8.5-kilometre embankment-cum- marine drive involving TK 2,275 crore from Chaktai to Kalughat bridge on the west bank of the river Karnaphuli in November next.

The long cherished project has been taken to get rid of severe and unprecedented water logging problem and tidal surge of the river that persist almost all the year, said CDA Chairman Salam recently.

He added the two projects are going to be constructed under the directives of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Director of the Embankment-cum-Marine Drive project Rajib Das told BSS that survey of the feasibility study and design for construction of the 60 feet wide road have already been completed.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, he added.

The embankment-cum-road will be a four-lane one and its height will be 24 feet above from the sea level and 80 feet in width as per the guidelines of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and survey of the Chittagong Metropolitan Master Plan, CDA officials said.

A total of 12 high-tide protection regulators and pump-houses will also be installed at the mouths of 12 canals to quickly remove rain water from the city area to canals, they said.

If the marine drive is constructed, the vehicles bound for north and northeastern region of Chittagong from the southeast will directly reach Kaptai, Rangunia and Boalkhali upazilas of the district without entering the city.