Turkish envoy calls on Relief Minister Maya

DHAKA, – Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh Devrim Ozturk today called on Disaster Management and Relief Minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, at his Secretariat office, reports BSS.

During the meeting, the Turkish ambassador said his government would extend cooperation for shelter, health services, latrine, tube-wells and other facilities for Rohingya people who take refuge in Bangladesh.

Maya said the government has already established more than 7,000 latrines while the UNICEF would set up 10,000 latrines in Rohingya camps.

As many as 50,000 latrines are needed at Rohingya camps, he added.

Responding to a call of the government, Devrim Ozturk said the Turkish government would set up 20,000 tube wells and 20,000 latrines in Rohingya camps. The ambassador also said Turkey will build two large and 10 primary health centres in the camps area.

Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Shah Kamal and its Joint Secretary Habibul Kabir were present on the occasion.