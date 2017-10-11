Train services of Dhaka with 3 dists resume

Mymensingh – Train communication of Dhaka with Mymensingh, Jamalpur and Netrakona districts resumed nearly after three and half hours of disruption following the derailment of an intercity train at Gafargaon Railway Station on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

The Dhaka-bound intercity train ‘Jamuna Express’ from Jamalpur veered off the track at the outer signal of Gafargaon Railway Station around 6:00 am, said the officer of Mymensingh GRP Police Station Adbul Mannan Farayezi.

Train communication of the capital Dhaka with Mymensingh, Jamalpur and Netrakona got disrupted due to the derailment.

On information, a rescue team rushed to the spot and salvaged the derailed bogies around 9:30 am, the OC said.