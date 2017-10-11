‘Top terrorist’ found dead in B’baria

Brahmanbaria – A listed top terrorist was found dead on Comilla- Sylhet highway in Gazaria area of Sadar upazila on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Linkon, 40, son of Golam Hossain Miah, a resident of Dakhshin Pourtoil area of the district town and accused in 18 cases, including murder, robbery, extortion and mugging.

Md Nabir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Police Station, said that locals spotted Linkon’s bullet-hit body and informed police.

Police later recovered the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.