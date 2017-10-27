Tobacco kills one lakh people annually: Zahid Maleque

DHAKA : State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque yesterday said around 100,000 people die in the country from tobacco-related diseases ever year, reports BSS.

“The government collected Taka 16,800 crore revenue from the tobacco sector in 2015-16 fiscal. But the government spent about double of the amount for treatment in tobacco-related diseases,” the state minister said addressing the inaugural function marking inauguration of a TV spot at the ministry’s meeting room here.

The Health Ministry and Vital Strategy launched the 30-second long TV spot titled ‘Bish Batas’ to aware the common people about indirect impact of the tobacco.

The spot will be telecast for around 5,000 times in different private TV channels, including Bangladesh Television (BTV), in the next five weeks.

Addressing the function, Maleque said 43.3 percent population, aged between 15 and 64, or more than 4.30 crore people of the country consume tobacco. Of the total male population 58 percent and female population 29 percent consume tobacco, he added.

Besides, 45 percent non-smokers are affected indirectly by the smokers. Of them 30 percent is female, Maleque said.

He also said the anti-tobacco campaign through the TV spot is being conducted to save the people from the gruesomeness of the tobacco as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s commitment of building a tobacco-free country by 2040.

The state minister urged the law enforcement agencies to keep vigilance so that Yaba cannot enter into Bangladesh with Rohingya people.

Health Service Division Secretary Md Sirajul Haque Khan, Health Education Division Secretary Fayez Ahmad and Vital Strategy Country Director Shafiqul Islam were present at the inaugural, among others.