Tigers lose first T20 against SA

TBT SPORTS:

Bangladesh suffered 20 runs defeat against South Africa in the first T20 international of the two- match series held on Thursday evening in Bloemfontein.

Quinton de Kock top-scored with 59 and AB?de Villiers chipped in with a quick-fire 49 to guide South?Africa, who opted to bat, to a massive total of 195 for 4 from stipulated 20 overs.

Wickets fell regularly when Bangladesh replied, with Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks, Robert Frylinck and Andile Phehlukwayo taking two apiece.

Soumya Sarkar hit 47 and Mohammad Saifuddin a breezy 39 off 27 balls for the Tigers.

But ultimately Bangladesh fell short after being restricted to 175.

Brief score:

South Africa 195-4 (20/20 overs. De Kock 59, de Villiers 49, Behardien 36n.o; Mehidy 2-31).

Bangladesh 175-9 (20/20 overs. Soumya Sarkar 47, Saifuddin 39 n.o, Phehlukwayo 2-25, Paterson 2-29, Frylinck 2-33, Hendricks 2-42).