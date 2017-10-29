Tension escalates at PSTU; 15 injured

PABNA : At least 15 people were injured in a clash between students and staff of Pabna Science and Technology University (PSTU) on Saturday over the humiliation of a teacher, reports UNB.

Quoting PSTU students and staff, Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said some security guards had a brawl with Dr M Abdul Alim, Chairman of Bangla department and also Dean of Social Science faculty at an examination hall on Friday.

As a sequel to the incident, a group of security guards gathered on the campus in the evening and assaulted him.

Protesting the incident, students of the department started gathering on the campus since Saturday morning and demonstrated in front of the university administration building. Some teachers also joined the protest programme.

The clash broke out when the university staff attacked the students and teachers. It lasted for nearly two hours, spreading tension across the campus.

However, the administration brought the situation under control with the help of police.

Proctor the university Awal Kabir Joy said the clash left at least 15 people injured from both sides and a probe was launched in this regard.

Meanwhile, the employees association of the university enforced an indefinite strike demanding Abdul Alim’s removal.