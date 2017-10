KHULNA: Police yesterday arrested a man from Burirdanga area under Mongla upazila of Bagerhat on charge of killing his house owner, reports BSS.

The arrested is Babu Biswas, a resident of Miapara area in Khulna city.

Officer-in-Charge of Khulna police station Mizanur Rahman told BSS that they came to know through mobile tracking that Babu was staying at Bagerhatafter killing his house owner and arrested him.