Teletalk PCOs offer free services at Rohingya camps

COX’S BAZAR : State-own mobile phone operator Teletalk is offering free of cost services to the destitute Rohingya people at the camps to facilitate communication with their near and dear ones.

To this end, the operator has opened 10 public call offices (PCOs) at the camps which were established temporarily at Kutupalong and its adjacent areas.

Visiting the PCOs of Teletalk at the camp-1 and 2, state minister for posts and telecommunications Tarana Halim said, Teletalk proved once again that it serves the people, not concentrating on business. “The Rohingyas who have money will pay for making call but if anyone does not have they need not to pay.”

To ensure uninterrupted network, she said Teletalk has installed additional six BTSs alongside the existing seven BTSs in this area. Teletalk employees have worked both day and night to install the BTSs, but the operator did not keep in mind about profit.

“Nearly 10-day ago, Teletalk starts the work of opening PCOs and it will offer services without doing business. Checking the register book, it has found that no charge was yet imposed for making any call,” said the state minister.

Replying to a query, she said they (Rohingyas) will get the services until returning to their country (Myanmar). “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended hands of humanity seeing the miseries of Rohingya people and Teletalk has wanted to be the part of her move,” Tarana added.