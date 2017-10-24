Teletalk to give 20 lakh free SIMs to women

DHAKA – State-own mobile operator Teletalk will provide 20 lakh SIMs (subscriber identification module) to women free of cost for their empowerment through easy access to the internet and low-cost phone calls, reports BSS.

To this end, State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Tarana Halim yesterday launched a Teletalk scheme named “Aparajita SIM” at her ministry office.

Under the initiative, a woman can collect two Aparajita SIMs from any Teletalk customer care center or retailer completing the biometric verification process from today, said Tarana Halim.

Referring to the target of sustainable development goals (SDGs), she said, in view of the SDG motto “None will be left behind”, Teletalk has taken the move to “ensure their (women) easy access to internet and cheaper voice call rates towards their empowerment”.

The state minister hoped the Aparajita scheme would contribute to social and economic development of women in the long run.

An Aparajita user, as start up bonus, will get Taka 10 preloaded balance which will remain valid for the next three months and 1 GB data and 10-minute on-net and 5-minitue off-net call free for seven days since the activation of the SIM.

Besides, the user could enjoy 1 GB data at Taka 8 while 2 GB data at Taka 14 for a week and it will continue for the next three months from the activation of the SIM and the user can avail of the facility as much as she wants.

The existing woman user, too, can migrate to Aparajita scheme.

Mentioning that Teletalk has earlier provided 10 lakh SIMs to women through another project, Tarana Halim said: “Teletalk does not do business rather it provides services and maintains the equilibrium of the market.”

Teletalk managing director Golam Kuddus and other officials were present.