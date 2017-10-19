Syed Mamun retains double crowns in JPC TT

DHAKA: Syed Mohammed Mamun of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) put up another brilliant display to retained both singles and double titles of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) Table Tennis tournament held on Wednesday at the JPC, reports BSS.

The tournament was a part of the celebration on the occasion of 63rd founding anniversary of JPC.

The TT singles final was fought between youth (Tarikul Islam Masum of Channel I) and experienced (Syed Mamun of BSS). Mamun kept his cool against Masum who was looking very aggressive and his two crucial mistakes while serving, Mamun won the hard fought first set by 11-09 points.

In the second set it was all the way Mamun displaying his prowess with his deft touch to tame his 20-years old opponent by 11-06 points to lift his 10th singles crown in JPC TT. The 3rd position was won by Kajol Hazra of Samakal.

Syed Mamun won the double crown pairing Lutfur Rahman Benu beat Masum and Kajol Hazra duo in final in two straight sets by 11-8 and 11-6 points.

Anwaruddin of BSS and Enamul Haque of Daily Star won the third spot.

In the chess event, Amirul Islam of bestnews.com topped the first position, Jibon Islam of Bangladesh Observer finished at second position and ShahjazMahmud Saifuddin of Daily Observer stood in the third.

In the shooting event, Tariqul Islam Masum topped followed by Kajal Hazra at number two and third place was taken by Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury.

In the ‘ludo’ competition, Shamima Chowdhury of PIB emerged champion, therunners-up spot was taken by Mofida Akbar of Ittefaq and third place was booked by Shahnaz Siddiqui Shoma of BSS.

In the Spade Trump competition, Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo of BSS won the top spot followed by Amalesh Rai of Samakal in the second position and third and fourth position was taken respectively Masum and Kamol Chowdhury.

Earlier before the start of the competition, president of Jatiya Press Club Shafiqur Rahman formally inaugurated the meet as chief guest.