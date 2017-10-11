Swiss ambassador visits water management project in Barind

RAJSHAHI – Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Rene Holenstain has visited the activities of Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) project in different drought-prone Barind areas in Rajshahi and Chapainawabgonj districts yesterday, reports UNB.

During his daylong visit the ambassador went round different dwelling houses of the beneficiaries and talked to them on how they get safe drinking water.

He was apprised that more than 6,000 drought hit-families, including 5,417 ethnic minorities ones, have been brought under safe drinking water source through commissioning of 95 submersible pumps in the high Barind tract.

The pumps along with 30,027 feet pipelines were commissioned with intervention of ‘Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM)’ Project benefiting 26,463 people, including 13,103 women, in 135 remote villages.

The project is being implemented in drought affected 35 Union Parishads and four Pourasavas in Rajshahi and Chapainawabgonj districts since 2015 by DASCOH Foundation and Swiss Red Cross with financial support from Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation- SDC.

DASCOH Chief Executive Officer Akramul Haque said the scheme intends to supply safe drinking water in those drought-prone areas where acute crisis of drinking water exists. Its main objective is to supply round-the-year potable water to all people in the targeted area.

He told the ambassador that there is a shortage of drinking water in the vast Barind tract during the dry season and the problem has become acute for the last couple of years making the marginalized women especially the ethnic minorities ones worst vulnerable.

In the wake of inadequate aquifer recharge, groundwater level is declining alarmingly in the high Barind tract posing a serious threat to its farming sector besides living and livelihood condition.

Ambassador Spouse Cornelia Holenstein, Swiss Red Cross Country Representative Amitav Sharma, SDC Senior Programme Manager Sohel Ibne Ali and IWRM Assistant Project Coordinator Jahangir Alam Khan accompanied the Swiss envoy.