Sweden lauds BD’s efforts in assisting Rohingyas

DHAKA : Newly appointed Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter lauded Bangladesh for its very substantial efforts in assisting nearly half a million people from Myanmar in the context of the ongoing crisis, reports UNB.

Ambassador Schlyter expressed her commitment to contribute to further strengthening and broadening relations. Reference was made to the longstanding Swedish development cooperation, and the increasing relations in areas such as trade and technology.

She referred to the opportunity of building on relations in areas of joint concern such as climate change and human rights, and to partnerships such as the Global Deal and the strive towards the SDGs, to which both Sweden and Bangladesh have committed.

Charlotta Schlyter who arrived in Bangladesh on September 3, joined the Swedish Foreign Ministry in 1997 and her prior postings abroad include India and Thailand.

She has also worked for the United Nations and the European Union.

The Ambassador presented her credentials to President Md Abdul Hamid at a ceremony at the Bangabhaban on Thursday, said the Embassy.