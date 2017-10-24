Submit your ideas at Youth Video Contest 2017

Yothopia.bangla, UNV and UN Women presents the Youth Video Contest 2017. The objective of the contest is inviting young minds to act and share their ideas how to prevent sexual harassment, and recognize the contribution of volunteers during the crisis.

The Youth Video Contest 2017 consists of two thematic categories- 1) ACT NOW: Preventing Sexual Harassment Against Women and 2) V-FACT: Volunteers As The First Responders In Times Of Crisis.

ACT NOW

Your submitted video should not exceed Two (2) minutes in length. Narrate your idea and/or actions to combat sexual harassment at different places e.g. educational institutions, home, public transport, work place etc. and motivate other Bangladeshi youths to take further actions. Video must present your perspectives in a unique and creative way. It can be anything from drama to comedy, fiction or documentary, animation or live-action.

V-FACT NOW

Submitted video should be equal to 2 minutes or less in length. Tell us your idea and/or actions to recognize and appreciate volunteers’ contribution and response during crisis situations- e.g. providing reliefs, building shelters and infrastructures, helping community in sanitation during natural disasters and other initiatives during flood, cyclone, tornado or, humanitarian crisis like Rohingya situation. Video must tell your perspectives in unique and creative way. It can be anything from drama to comedy, fiction or documentary, animation or live-action.

Follow the below instructions to submit your video

Upload your video on Facebook and keep it as public. Title of the vide should be- ACTNOW_VIDEO TITLE / VFACT_VIDEO TITLE Write your FULL NAME, CURRENT PROFESSION AND EMAIL ADDRESS in the description of the video. Use the following hashtags and tags in your post- @youthopia.bangla @unwomenbangladesh #actnowcontest #youthvideocontest #youthopiabangla Share the video at “Youth Video Contest” Facebook event page.

You must upload and share your video before deadline.