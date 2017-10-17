Stop “Blue Whale” game link, night internet offer: HC

DHAKA, – The High Court (HC) today asked Information Ministry, Post and Telecommunications Ministry and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regularity Commission (BTRC) to take measures to block the gateway of much-talked about “Blue Whale” game, reports BSS.

A HC division bench comprising Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice JBM Hassan passed the order upon a writ petition filed by three lawyers of the Supreme Court (SC).

Apart from this, the court also asked the authorities concerned to stop special internet offers for night by the mobile operators from 12am to 6am for six months and form a monitoring cell to identify the persons addicted in internet-based games for providing them with counseling to keep them away from the deadly practice.

Secretaries of Post and Telecommunications Ministry, Home Ministry, Social Welfare Ministry, Information and Communication Technology Ministry, Law Ministry, Health Ministry, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bangladesh Computer Council, and mobile operators have been made respondents to the directives.

Three Supreme Court (SC) lawyers, Subrata Bardhan, Barrister Mohammad Kawsar and Barrister Nur Alam Siddique filed the writ petition seeking the above directives.

While talking to reporters at SC, Subrata Bardhan claimed that his daughter Apurba Bardhan Sharna, 13, a class eight student of the Holy Cross College, committed suicide after playing the “Blue Whale” game.

Guardians should be more cautious while giving android cell phones to their children for use, he said, adding that a strong monitoring can stop such deaths.

After getting instruction from Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, the BTRC has asked all to call immediately to 2871 soon after getting any information relating to internet-based deadly games such as “Blue Whale”.