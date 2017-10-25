Still lot remains to be done to implement Paris deal: Envoy

DHAKA : European Ambassador in Dhaka Rensje Teerink on Tuesday said there is still a lot of work to do in the coming years to implement the Paris Agreement, and deliver action on the ground to make the ambitious targets a reality, reports UNB.

“Those who support the spirit of Paris should take every opportunity to speak out and make their position clear,” she said.

The Ambassador also said civil society has an important role to play too in raising awareness among the public and putting pressure on governments to show leadership.

She was addressing the inaugural session of a daylong seminar titled “Bangladesh and EU Dialogue on Climate Change: Global Perspective, Policies and Actions” in the city.

Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque attended the event as the chief guest. Environment and Forests Secretary Istiaque Ahmad and Chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad also spoke.

Teerink said exchanging information on policies, sharing experiences and discussing the good work are happening in Bangladesh, as well as the challenges being faced together, they can be part of the process leading towards a low-carbon, climate resilient world.

The Foreign and Environment and Forests ministries in collaboration with the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh organised the seminar.

The seminar focused on global policies on climate change, climate displacement, government of Bangladesh’s policies and initiatives and the EU and Member States’ cooperation with Bangladesh in the area of climate change.

Presentations were made on EU climate change policy and policy priorities for CoP 23, Bangladesh climate change priorities for CoP 23, international and Bangladeshi initiatives and policies on climate displacement, European Union and its Member States’ support for climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction and mitigation actions in Bangladesh, Renewable and Energy efficiency in Bangladesh.

The EU has long shown leadership on climate change, and their post-2020 commitments are no different.

“We have said we will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. This target will be achieved by domestic action – reducing emissions within the European Union,” said the EU envoy.

The Ambassador said there is already a great deal of good work happening on the ground, including here in Bangladesh.