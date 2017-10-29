Steps taken for improving madrasah education: Nahid

DHAKA – In an effort to modernize madrasah education, massive initiatives have already been taken to bring qualitative change in the education system to create competent manpower, Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid said, reports BSS.

After assuming power, the present government has attached highest priority to enhance quality of madrasah education, he told a function at Islamic Arabic University in the city yesterday, an official release said.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Prof Dr Muhammad Ahsan Ullah presided over the function, while Principal of different educational institutions, officials and students were present, among others.

Nahid said new buildings have been constructed at 1,334 madrasahs as part of infrastructure development and more buildings will be constructed at 2,000 madrasahs.

“We have been made madrasah education time-befitting and modern incorporating science and Information technology (IT) to ensure better access of students to job markets,” he added.

Referring to different initiatives for the development of madrasah education, the minister said 35 model madrasahs have been set up and honours course introduced at 51 madrasahs.