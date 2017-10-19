Speaker urges UN Secy Gen to solve Rohingya crisis

DHAKA : Jatiya Sanshad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury urged United Nations and the international community to take necessary measures to make bilateral discussion between Bangladesh and Myanmar a success to reach a settlement on the Rohingya issue, reports UNB.

She made the urge at a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

Dr Shirin stressed on a political solution to solve Rohingya crisis alongside the humanitarian assistance.

The speaker also reiterated Bangladesh’s high expectation on the dynamic leadership of UN secretary general, his wide experiences and firm commitment regarding the issue.

Dr Shirin also thanked the secretary general for his personal effort and role of UN under his leadership for a solution of Rohingya crisis.

António Guterres highly praised Bangladesh Jatiya Sansad and its members, including Speaker, for its role in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh, said a press release.

The secretary general also reiterated his firm commitment in taking measures to resolve Rohingya problem.

Dr Shirin also held a meeting with UN women executive director Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka at her office on the day.

During the meeting, they talked about different steps taken by Bangladesh for women empowerment, e-commence for boosting participation of women in lobour market and training programme for developing women’s skill in IT sector.

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh and Ambassador to the UN Masud Bin Momen was also present at the meetings.

