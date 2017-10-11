Solve Rohingya crisis, Speaker to world leaders

Dhaka – Jatiya Sangshad Speaker and CPA Executive Committee Chairperson Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has urged the world leaders, inducing donor agencies, to take immediate effective steps for the permanent solution to Rohingyas, who fled to Bangladesh fearing persecution in Myanmar, reports UNB.

She made the call while addressing the parliamentary Network Workshop, arranged by World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) at IMF headquarters at Washington DC on Tuesday, said a press release.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s dynamic leadership in country’s economic progress is highly praised globally. But a large number of displaced Rohingya people took shelter in Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar. Only on humanitarian ground, Bangladesh gave them shelter which now becomes a burden for Bangladesh” said Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin.

Issues on employment, technology, trade, education, climate change and disaster management were discussed in the daylong workshop.

She also said Bangladesh government has been working relentlessly to improve skills of manpower.

Dr. Shirin said under the National Skills Development Policy, manpower, especially women and youths, are getting a chance to take part directly in the country’s progress through increasing their skills.

“Not only development of skills, attitude change is a must for balanced and sustainable development,” she said.

The Jatiya Sangshad Speaker also stressed on searching alternative to fossil fuels aiming to ensure proper utilization of energy.

Bangladesh is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change although its role in global pollution is relatively low, she said, adding that on environmental sustainability, Bangladesh has been using its own limited resources.

She also urged the richer countries to do more help the countries which are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Public Accounts Dr. Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir also joined the workshop.