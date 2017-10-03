Soha Ali Khan to start shooting for Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3 from Dec

Actress who welcomed daughter three days ago, will start shooting for the Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster franchise two months from now, reports Mumbai Mirror.

On Friday, September 29, Soha Ali Khan delivered a baby girl, whom Kunal Kemmu and she have since named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The radiant mom and a beaming dad returned home with the newborn on Monday morning. Now, Mirror has learnt that the 38-year-old-actress will be returning to work in December. Soha who was seen as ‘Sahib’ Jimmy Shergill’s ‘Chhoti Rani’ Ranjana in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns will be back to reprise her role in the third instalment of the franchise.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, and along with Soha, Jimmy and ‘Biwi’ Mahi Gill, has a new ‘Gangster’ in Sanjay Dutt and Chitrangada Singh as his love interest.

Shooting is presently underway in Bikaner with the ensemble cast that also includes veteran actors Kabir Bedi and Nafisa Ali as royals and Sanjay’s parents. Soha is expected to join the unit during the third schedule in Mumbai in December.

The second schedule kicks off in Jodhpur in mid-October. “When Mirror reported (May 22) that Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 was in it’s final stages of scripting and that after Randeep Hooda and Irrfan Khan, Sanjay Dutt had come on board the project as the ‘Gangster’, Soha was the first person to call me and congratulate the entire team on the casting coup. I had told her then that we had a special role for her in this sequel and she had immediately given her nod,” producer Rahul Mittra, who has backed the project with Raju Chadha, told Mirror.

In Part 2, Soha played a young princess who falls in love with Irrfan, a ragged royal. But Indrajeet Singh and Ranjana’s romance is short-lived as Aditya Pratap Singh aka Jimmy falls in love with her and forces her father to get them marriage. “Soha’s character was a modern, ambitious girl earlier who eventually falls in love with her husband. You will see new shades to her personality this time. Get set for another game of Russian roulette,” Rahul signs off on an enigmatic note.