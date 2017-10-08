Smart NID card marks citizen’s overall identification: EC Mahbub

RANGPUR : Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar has said the machine readable smart national identity (NID) card marks citizen’s overall identification having 46 types of personal information.

“Smart NID card is a national asset,” he said at a function held yesterday for launching distribution of smart NID card among local people as the chief guest, reports BSS.

Rangpur Regional Election Office of Bangladesh Election Commission (BEC) organised the function at Zila Parisahd Community Centre in the city.

District Election Officer GM Shahatab Uddin delivered the welcome speech in the function presided over by Rangpur Regional Election Officer Shuvash Chandra Sarker.

Rangpur Mayor Sarfuddin Ahmed, Secretary to the BEC Secretariat Helaluddin Ahmad, Divisional Commissioner Kazi Hasan Ahmed, Rangpur Range Additional DIG Bashir Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wahiduzzaman, Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman and Acting President of district Awami League Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, attended as special guests.

Director General of NID Registration Wing of the Election Commission Brigadier General Mohammad Saidul Islam screened PowerPoint presentation.

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar inaugurated distribution of the smart NID cards by handing over it among 14 distinguished persons, including Mayor of Rangpur Sarfuddin Ahmed.

On the occasion, he said the Election Commission has taken zero tolerance policy for holding free, fair and transparent polls, adding stern actions would be taken against the elections officers if irregularities were found against them while conducting elections.