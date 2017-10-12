Sirajganj road crashes kill 3

Sirajganj – Three people, including an elderly woman, were killed and three others injured in separate road crashes in Kamarkhan and Kazipur upazilas of the district on Thursday, reports UNB.

Mohammad Daud, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station, said two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between two trucks at Shimanta Bazar in Kamarkhand upazila early Thursday.

One of the deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 35, a helper of a truck driver of Naogaon district.

The accident took place around 1:30 am when a Dhaka-bound rice-laden truck from Naogaon collided head-on with a goods-laden truck coming from opposite direction, leaving one killed on the spot and four others injured, said OC.

The injured were taken to Sirajganj General Hospital where the doctors declared Nazrul dead.

In another incident, Sahara Begum, 60, of Goal Bathan village in Kazipur upazila was killed when a motorcycle hit her on Sirajganj-Kazipur road while crossing the road at Sahara Bazar in the upazila early Thursday.